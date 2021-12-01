Magazine editor arrested

The city cyber police arrested T. P. Nandakumar, editor of the magazine Crime, on the charge of making defamatory social media posts with the objective of outraging the modesty of the State Minister for Health and Welfare of Women and Children.

He is accused of posting maligning videos on his YouTube channel and Facebook. He was arrested from his office at Kaloor by a team led by the Inspector of the city cyber police station.

He was booked under IT Act and relevant sections of the IPC. His house and office were examined for digital evidence.

The police said that the social media posts were made eyeing monetary gains by increasing the subscription base of his YouTube channel.

The accused has similar cases for defamatory and social media attacks on people, including women, in various police stations, the police said.