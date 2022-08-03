Kochi

Madrassa teacher arrested on sexual abuse charge

The Ernakulam Rural police on Wednesday arrested a madrassa teacher on the charge of sexually assaulting two minor girls. The arrested is Abdul Khader, 56, of Vattekkaad Puthenpura, Ilambra, Iramallur.

The Kothamangalam police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The accused was presented in a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.


