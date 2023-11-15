Madhu lynching case: plea of 12 convicts to suspend sentence dismissed

November 15, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - Kochi

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday dismissed the pleas of 12 persons convicted in the Attappady Madhu lynching case for suspending their sentences of imprisonment awarded by the Mannarkad Additional Sessions Court and releasing them on bail.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice P.G. Ajithkumar, however, suspended the sentence of seven years’ rigorous imprisonment awarded to first accused Hussain and ordered his release on bail.

Allowing his plea, the Bench observed that the allegation against him was that he joined the other assailants after Madhu was taken into custody and kept under confinement. He was found guilty based on a solitary act that he stamped on Madhu and as a consequence his head hit against a wall resulting in head injury, and that turned out to be a major cause of the death. When there was no allegation that he was a party to the assembly that perpetrated harassment and ridiculing of the deceased, a different criteria was liable to be taken in his case.

The court, while dismissing the pleas of the other convicts, observed that that they had been convicted and punished for the offence under Section 3(1)(d) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act for parading the deceased naked along a public road for a considerable span of time, which made the case exceptional.

Special Prosecutor P.V. Jeevesh submitted that the findings of the sessions court should have been that the accused knew the caste of Madhu and the mandatory punishment of life imprisonment should have been awarded as prescribed under Section 3(2)(v) of the SC/ST(POA) Act. The court observed that his submission appeared to be prima facie sound.

Counsel for the petitioners submitted that the findings of the sessions court were not supported by reliable evidence and the evidence on record was not considered in its proper perspective.

The court ordered the release of the first accused on his executing a bond for ₹1 lakh with two solvent sureties each to the like sum to the satisfaction of the trial court.