Madhu lynching case: judgement available in Malayalam

This is the first officially translated and published judgement of a trial court in Kerala

April 14, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The judgement in the tribesperson Madhu lynching case was officially published in Malayalam.

This is the first officially translated and published judgement of a trial court in Kerala. The Malayalam version of the judgement can be accessed from the website (https://districts.ecourts.gov.in/palakkad) of the court.

The Special Judge of the Mannarkkad Special Court for Scheduled Caste Scheduled Tribe cases had awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment to 13 convicts in the case.

The initiative, which was supported by the IT division of the Kerala High Court, comes following the instruction of the Supreme Court to make the judgements available in regional languages.

The Malayalam version runs into 786 pages against the 486 pages of the English version.

