Machinery expo under way in Kochi

March 12, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The fifth edition of Machinery Expo, organised by the Department of Industries and Commerce, is under way in the city at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor. The machinery expo was inaugurated by Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who said that the expo was an opportunity to learn about new machinery for various industrial needs.

All enterprises launched in the current year would be given free service, said the Minister. There are around 200 machinery makers from Kerala and outside participating in the expo. The organisers said the expo was a great opportunity even as the State had successfully implemented a campaign for launching one lakh new enterprises in the financial year.

Machinery for agriculture, food processing, packaging, general engineering, electrical and electronics, wood-based units, rubber and plastic units as well as footwear units are part of the expo.

