Machine scrutiny of bail pleas to be introduced in Kerala High Court

With the Kerala High Court deciding to introduce machine/automated scrutiny of bail applications from July 10, the filing process is all set to go hi-tech in the High Court.

Considered the first of its kind in the country, the machine/automated scrutiny of bail applications will check for defects in the applications before these are listed before the court for hearing. Till August 1, an option will be available on the e-filing module to choose between “auto scrutiny” or “scrutiny by filing scrutiny officer” for bail applications. Once the module is evaluated further, machine scrutiny will be made mandatory for all bail applications from August 1, said High Court sources. The system has been developed by the IT team of the High Court.

As of now, manual scrutiny is carried out for bail applications. The increase in the number of bail applications has prompted authorities to consider the use of technological advancements in the scrutiny. It is also expected to reduce the delay in scrutinising the applications by hand.

If found successful, the system will be introduced in other sections of the court to reduce human intervention, added the court sources.

