M. K. Sakeer to replace T.K. Hamsa as the Wakf Board chairperson

August 03, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - KOCHI

Former chairman of the Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC), M. K. Sakeer is the CPI (M) candidate for the post of chairperson of the Kerala Wakf Board.

The State government is understood to have zeroed in on Mr. Sakeer to be the successor of veteran CPI (M) leader T. K. Hamsa, who had stepped down on Monday citing health reasons. A government order nominating Mr Sakeer as the member of the Board in place of Mr. Hamsa is expected to be issued shortly, sources said.

The uphill task of framing a mechanism for the recruitment to the vacancies in the board awaits the new chairman as the State government had backtracked from its earlier decision to leave the appointments to PSC after being opposed by a few Muslim organisations.

The chairperson will be elected from among the 10 members, selected from various electoral schools, of the Board. The election to the post is likely to be a cakewalk for the government as it has six members on the Board.

The Board members include Abdul Wahab, the Rajya Sabha member of the Indian Union Muslim League, his party colleague and legislator from Malappuram Assembly constituency, P. Ubaidulla and CPI (M) legislator M. Noushad representing Eravipuram Assembly Constituency.

M. Sharafudheen, a lawyer representing the Bar Council of Kerala and M. C. Mayin Haji and P. V. Sainudheen, the representatives of Mutawalli (trustees of individual wakfs), are also members of the Board. K. M Abdul Raheem, Rasiya Ibrahim and V. M. Rahna are the government nominees.

The resignation of Mr. Hamsa from the post-one-and-a-half years before completing his tenure had triggered a debate in the political circles of the State. Though there were reports that the veteran leader decided to quit following a difference of opinion with V. Abdurahiman, the State Minister for Wakf, both Mr. Hamsa and Mr. Abdurahiman denied the allegations.

