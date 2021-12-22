Lynchpin of fake note racket held

Seventeen months after a fake note printing racket was busted in a joint operation by the police and Anti Terrorist Squad at Ilanji in Koothattukulam, the Crime Branch probing the case arrested the alleged lynchpin.

The arrested man was identified as Saneer of Kalpetta. He was picked up from Puthur in Kollam. He was shifting hideouts within and outside the State for the past five months.

A tip-off received by Crime Branch Superintendent M.P. Mohanachandran led to the arrest.

The racket was found printing fake ₹500 notes at a rented house and fake notes of the face value of ₹7.57 lakh were also seized. The Crime Branch had already arrested nine persons in the case.

A team led by Crime Branch DySP N.C. Rajmohan and comprising Inspector R. Jose, sub inspectors Binulal P.L. and K.S. Rajeev, assistant sub inspector Abdul Jaleel, civil police officers Benoy and Praveena made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.