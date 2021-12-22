Kochi

Lynchpin of fake note racket held

Seventeen months after a fake note printing racket was busted in a joint operation by the police and Anti Terrorist Squad at Ilanji in Koothattukulam, the Crime Branch probing the case arrested the alleged lynchpin.

The arrested man was identified as Saneer of Kalpetta. He was picked up from Puthur in Kollam. He was shifting hideouts within and outside the State for the past five months.

A tip-off received by Crime Branch Superintendent M.P. Mohanachandran led to the arrest.

The racket was found printing fake ₹500 notes at a rented house and fake notes of the face value of ₹7.57 lakh were also seized. The Crime Branch had already arrested nine persons in the case.

A team led by Crime Branch DySP N.C. Rajmohan and comprising Inspector R. Jose, sub inspectors Binulal P.L. and K.S. Rajeev, assistant sub inspector Abdul Jaleel, civil police officers Benoy and Praveena made the arrest.

The accused was produced in court, which remanded him in judicial custody.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2021 10:17:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/lynchpin-of-fake-note-racket-held/article38015527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY