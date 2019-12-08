Lynchpin in online racket nabbed from Jharkhand

In a painstakingly pieced together investigation running into months and spread over the hinterlands of West Bengal and Jharkhand, a team from the Perumbavoor police arrested the alleged lynchpin of a racket engaged in online fraud from Jharkhand.

The arrested was identified as Farooq Ansari, 25, of Palojori village in Deoghar district of Jharkhand. He was arrested on the charge of cheating by creating fake call centre numbers, exploiting the ignorance of people about the Unified Payment Interface applications used for online transactions between bank accounts.

He stands accused of cheating a Perumbavoor resident of ₹1.15 lakh during an online attempt to cancel a flight ticket. The victim did a Google search for the airline concerned, and a page displaying the fake customer care number allegedly created by the accused popped up. Following the directions on calling that number eventually cost him his money.

According to officials, the fraud was committed using the window stretching between one and three minutes provided by banks for installing the UPI application. Such fake customer care facilities, which were purportedly being run in West Bengal, were originally spread over three villages in Jharkhand akin to the villages of thieves in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, they said.

The perpetrators secure multiple mobile connections by obtaining numerous thumb impressions of gullible users under the pretext that the impressions are not clear. Such illegally obtained numbers are then converted into fake customer care numbers. Tracing the culprits behind the fraud is not easy in such cases as chasing the mobile phone numbers land enforcement agencies at the doorstep of some innocent person who may not even have a bank account of his own.

The investigation team spent over a fortnight in West Bengal and Jharkhand to collect details like mobile phone tower locations and addresses of bank account holders. Using those details, they linked up the call centres shown to be operated from run-down rooms in West Bengal to the real culprits who worked from the hinterlands of Jharkhand.

The police said online fraud was like a cottage industry in many villages in Jharkhand, and it even enjoys public acceptance.

The accused was finally picked up with the support of the armed force provided by the district cyber officer at Deoghar. A team led by Perumbavoor Station House Officer P.A. Faisal and comprising civil police officers Sunil and Subair and district cyber cell expert Deljith made the arrest.