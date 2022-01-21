Kochi

Lulu Group to open seafood processing and export hub at Aroor

Lulu Group will open its seafood processing and export hub in the State at Aroor near here by April.

The export-oriented centre will come up at an investment of ₹150 crore.

Apart from processing raw seafood, the new facility will also produce value-added products like squid rings, buttered shrimps, shrimp salad, etc, according to a release issued here on Friday.

About 2,000 tonnes of processed seafood will be exported monthly to more than 220 Lulu hypermarkets across the Gulf, Egypt, Indonesia and Malaysia as per the proposed plan. The group will explore markets in the US, UK, Europe, Japan, Korea and China in the next phase. The centre is expected to generate employment for more than 450 people, both directly and indirectly, it said.


