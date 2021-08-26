Lulu cautions on fake offers

KOCHI

26 August 2021 23:43 IST

The Lulu Group has cautioned members of the public against online frauds that are doing the rounds in the guise of offers in connection with the 20th anniversary of Lulu Hypermarket.

The perpetrators of the fraud have created a fake website to hoodwink people that they stood to win prizes and a lottery. Legal action would be taken in this regard. Bank accounts and other details must be shared only after verifying the authenticity of links. Lulu publishes offers only in its official website, a spokesman of the group said.

