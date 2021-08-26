Kochi

Lulu cautions on fake offers

The Lulu Group has cautioned members of the public against online frauds that are doing the rounds in the guise of offers in connection with the 20th anniversary of Lulu Hypermarket.

The perpetrators of the fraud have created a fake website to hoodwink people that they stood to win prizes and a lottery. Legal action would be taken in this regard. Bank accounts and other details must be shared only after verifying the authenticity of links. Lulu publishes offers only in its official website, a spokesman of the group said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 27, 2021 12:44:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/lulu-cautions-on-fake-offers/article36128549.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY