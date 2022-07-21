Lukewarm response to COVID-19 booster dose in Ernakulam

Less than 10% of those in 18-59 age group has received the precaution dose

The poor response to COVID-19 vaccine’s precaution or booster dose among the 18-59 age group continues in Ernakulam district.

As per official estimates by the Health department, less than 10% of the target group in the 18-59 age bracket has received the booster dose. The vaccine hesitancy has been buoyed by the waning interest among people in the 18-59 age group coupled with a feeling that a precautionary dose may not be effective.

A senior Health official said the efforts to exhaust the current stock of booster dose have not yielded the desired results. “We are not in a position to step up the drive by introducing additional vaccine providing centres as the existing stock is pending. Each vial contains 10 doses and we require 10 persons at a time to finish one vial,” said the official.

The health authorities pointed out that people, especially in the age group of 18 to 45, were reluctant to take the booster dose. Some of them were not keen as they had tested positive after taking the two primary doses. The Centre had recently reduced the gap between the second and precaution doses from nine to six months after a recommendation of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation.

But, it has not encouraged the target population, going by the lukewarm response to the booster dose in the district. The poor response was a State-wide trend, they said.

The health authorities are hopeful of an uptick as the Centre has announced free booster doses to all persons above 18 years. Until now, the precaution dose was being offered free of cost only to those above 60 years, healthcare workers, and frontline workers. Around 60% of those in the 60-plus age group has received the booster shot in Ernakulam.