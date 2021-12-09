Lucky dip for Kochi metro commuters

The winner can commute in the metro free of cost for one year

Commuters using the Kochi metro on December 24, 25, 31, and January 1 can participate in a lucky-dip contest that Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is organising.

They can drop their QR coded tickets in lucky-draw boxes kept at each station. The winner will be able to commute in the metro free of cost for a full year, while the runner-up and second runner-up can do so for six and three months respectively.

The metro agency has also invited artistes to perform in metro stations on the days running up to New Year, till December 31. For details, call 81292-68888 or socialmediacell@kmrl.co.in.

Kerala Metro Day

June 17 will be observed as Kerala Metro Day, to commemorate June 17, 2017 on which the Kochi metro’s first reach (Aluva-Palarivattom) was commissioned.

Signature music

KMRL will introduce different signature music tunes, in keeping with the location and heritage value of each metro station.