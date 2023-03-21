LSGD sets April 10 deadline to ensure source-level management of biodegradable waste in Ernakulam

March 21, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - KOCHI

A major task awaits local bodies in Ernakulam as the Local Self-Government department has fixed April 10 as the deadline to install source-level systems for treatment of biodegradable waste in houses and institutions.

As per an order issued by the department on March 20, the president, chairperson or secretary of the civic body concerned should initiate legal measures against those who fail to set up decentralised source-level systems by April 15. The secretary of the local body will be held responsible for non-compliance.

“We have already informed the Local Self-Government Minister that the April 10 deadline is not practical, considering the little time available for compliance. Such short-term deadlines will not resolve the issue,” said Ernakulam district panchayat president Ullas Thomas.

There is no clarity yet on the existing number of households and institutions that are practicising source-level management of biodegradable waste. According to officials of the Suchitwa Mission, the secretaries of civic bodies have been told to update the current status of decentralised systems including biobins or other similar systems implemented at the household-level. The Office of the Deputy Director of Panchayat in Ernakulam also lacks clarity on decentraised biodegradable management systems installed in houses and institutions.

Though there was no concrete data, an assessment by the Local Self-Government department in August 2022 said only a handful of local bodies had been successfully managing decentralised systems such as biogas plants, biobins, Thumboormuzhi-model aerobic bins, and vermicompost units in the district. Most units had turned defunct owing to lack of maintenance and monitoring, it said.