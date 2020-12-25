LSGD hopeful of setting up WTE plant at Brahmapuram

Kochi

25 December 2020 01:01 IST

The Local Self Government Department (LSGD) remains hopeful of clearing the decks for setting up the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at Brahmapuram, with the Left Democratic Front (LDF) coming to power in the Kochi Corporation.

The previous council led by the United Democratic Front (UDF) had opposed the proposed plant, saying that it could place a massive financial liability on the civic body. It had pointed out that the corporation would incur losses while transporting waste. The council had also not acted on the government directive to hand over 20 acres at Brahmapuram to the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) on lease basis.

With the LDF assuming power, officials hope to speed up the initial processes ahead of awarding the contract to the company, which is to be shortlisted based on the technical and financial proposals. As per the government’s decision, the firm to be chosen for the execution of the project will have powers to mortgage the leasehold rights over 20 acres for raising funds for the project.

The KSIDC will sub-lease the land to the firm for 27 years, with permission to mortgage the leasehold rights for raising funds only for the project.

The plant will be set up based on the Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer mode for the Ernakulam cluster of local bodies. The cluster includes the Kochi Corporation and the municipalities of Thrikkakara, Kalamassery, Eloor, Maradu, Aluva, Perumbavoor, Angamaly, North Paravur, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam, Piravom, and Koothattukulam.