LSGD evaluation reveals gaps in solid waste management in Kerala’s Ernakulam

As many as 17 local bodies in the district are yet to set up material collection facilities for storage of non-biodegradable waste

An assessment by the Local Self Governments Department (LSGD) has found that 17 local bodies in Ernakulam have not set up material collection facilities for storage of non-biodegradable waste as per norms.

The gaps in waste management were revealed in the latest round of evaluation done by the department. The erring civic bodies include Ezhikkara, Paingottur, Chellanam, Kumbalam, Vazhakkulam, Vengola, Okkal, Karukutty, Vadavucode, Malayattoor, Mazhuvannoor, Aayavana, Elamkunnapuzha, Thuravur, Keerampara, and Sreemoolanagaram.

Koothattukulam Municipality, which had lagged behind, made initial steps by identifying the location for the facility, according to official estimates.

Nine local bodies set up basic facilities at temporary/rented locations. They include Puthenvelikkara, Nellikuzhi, Pothanikad, Kadamakkudy, Pallarimangalam, Karumaloor, Koovapadi, Ayyampuzha, and Avoli.

Twenty-five grama panchayats were found not having basic facilities like toilets and fans at the material collection facilities. They include Elanji, Kaloorkad, Manjalloor, Kanjoor, Manjapra, Pambakuda, Ramamangalam, Kadungalloor, Kadamakudy, Parakadavu, Pindimana, Njarakkal, Kottuvally, Choornikkara, Paipra, Palakkuzha, Mudakkuzha, Nedumbassery, Nellikuzhi, Koovapadi, Aavoli, and Pallarimangalam. These civic bodies also lacked proper road access to the material collection facilities.

The department has asked the grama panchayats to set up proper facilities as per rules within three months. The centres have to be set up at temporary facilities until a proper system is put in place within the jurisdiction of the local bodies concerned. The Deputy Director of Panchayats will submit a detailed performance review report on the progress of the establishment of the material collection facilities.

The evaluation found poor rate of compliance in setting up mini material collection facilities in select wards in each panchayat and municipality in the district. Forty-three civic bodies had not taken any steps to establish the facilities, according to the assessment done in June. Of them, only four grama panchayats had installed the system as on August. Nine municipalities had not taken steps to set up mini material collection facilities, it said.

The report added that people had started dumping unsegregated waste at the mini material collection facilities. Local bodies should instruct the public not to dump waste at the sites. Such facilities are exclusively used for storage of non-biodegradable waste collected by members of the Haritha Karma Sena from households and commercial establishments.