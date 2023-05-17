LSGD comes up with multiple options to remove burnt plastic and ash mixed with soil at Brahmapuram

May 17, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Local Self-Government department (LSGD) has come up with a plan to ensure proper disposal of semi-burnt waste and ash mixed with soil lying at the dumping yard of the Kochi Corporation at Brahmapuram following the massive fire on March 2.

As per an assessment by the CSIR-National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram, 95,923 metric tonnes of ash mixed with soil and 8,151 metric tonnes of semi-burnt plastic were present on the site.

For the disposal of unburnt and semi-burnt waste, the action plan has recommended that the unburnt waste will be baled and stacked in a leachate-controlled impoundment area at the site for transportation to cement factories (estimated at 4-5 tonnes per day), based on calorific value testing. Coal-substitute briquettes will be produced from the unburnt waste and transported to the factories. The same process will be adopted for semi-burnt waste, it said.

Temporary storage impoundment will have to be constructed for the management of ash mixed with soil/mud after seeking advice from an expert in hydrology. The storage area will be lined with impervious clay soils and flexible double membrane liners in order to protect the groundwater. Leachate-collection systems have to be installed between the liners. Groundwater monitoring wells need to be constructed on an urgent basis. The heaps formed will be treated with microbes for bioremediation process. The ash-mixed soil/mud will be checked for contamination and scientific remediation will be done to reclaim the quality of the soil for reuse. The expertise of Kerala Enviro Infrastructure Ltd. will be sought for carrying out the process, it said.

According to the assessment, inert waste, which is neither biologically or chemically reactive, will not decompose, and it will be handled separately by converting it to sand or building material.