LSD stamps, ganja seized; two arrested

The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Task Force (Dansaf) and the Cheranalloor police in a joint operation arrested two persons and seized five LSD stamps and ganja from them on Wednesday.
The arrested are Ameer, 23, and Fayas, 22, of Edayar, Aluva.
According to the police, the accused used to procure the contraband from Goa and Bengaluru and sell it at Aluva, Edayar, and Chendamangalam.
A team led by Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner Thomas K.A., Dansaf Sub Inspector Joseph Sajan, Sub Inspectors Santhoshmon and K.M., Eldho A.K., Assistant Sub Inspector Vijayakumar, and civil police officers Aneesh and Shameer made the arrest.
The public can share information on suspected drug trade with the police through the WhatsApp number 99959-66666 or 94979-80430. The identity of informers will be kept confidential.
