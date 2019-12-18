Kochi

LPG terminal: protest before panchayat office from today

Satyagraha a token protest of people against the project

People protesting against the setting up of an import terminal and storage facilities for LPG on Puthuvype Island will launch an indefinite satyagraha against the project before Elamkunnappuzha panchayat office from 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

M.B. Jayaghosh, chairman of Puthuvype LNG Terminal Virudha Janakeeya Pradhirodha Samiti, spearheading the protest, said that it would be a token of people’s stand against the project and that a march was being organised on Saturday on a bigger scale to draw the attention of the authorities.

The protest has been planned even as a strong posse of police personnel kept vigil near the worksite on Puthuvype Island since the early hours of Monday. Indian Oil Corporation resumed work at the site after nearly three years on Monday under police watch. The district administration has clamped Section 144 of CrPC around the worksite to prevent any disruption.

The public sector oil company said in a statement on Tuesday that works had resumed at the Puthuvype site and that it was committed to ensuring the safety of the facility.

People have objected to the project citing possible risks involved in case of any accident.

The LPG terminal and storage facilities envisage “uninterrupted LPG supplies to Kerala” and it has been designed “to be amongst the safest and most environment friendly installations”, said the IOC statement on Tuesday. Work on this terminal was suspended on February 16, 2017.

Around 50 skilled labourers have been deployed.

