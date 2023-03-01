LPG price hike a bolt from the blue, say consumers

March 01, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - KOCHI

The steep rise in cooking gas price, effective from Tuesday midnight, is like a bolt from the blue for ordinary people who are already struggling to put up with higher prices of fuel, water, and electricity.

Many of them gave the timing of the price hike a political twist, saying that the Union government was waiting for the Assembly elections in the north-eastern states to end for announcing the price hike. More than the price, it is the range of the hike that has caught people by surprise.

The price of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder has gone up from ₹1,110 to ₹1,060, while the price of commercial LPG has gone up steeper by ₹351 to ₹2,124 per refill.

Oil marketing companies appear to be at war with the common people, said Shammi Chakrabarty, who works with a computer firm in the city. Similar was the view of Roy Thekkan, general secretary of the Ernakulam District Consumer Protection Council. “Oil marketing companies are looting the common man. There is no doubt that the companies are doing it with the consent of the Union government,” he said.

Anusha R. Prasad, who works with a private firm in the city, said the hike in LPG price was a severe blow to the common people. The price rise comes in tandem with the hike in prices of other essential components including electricity and water as well as fuel through the imposition of cess by the State government.

Mr. Thekkan pointed out that the hike in prices of both domestic and commercial LPG cylinders had come after Assembly elections in the northeastern states. The price of domestic LPG refill was last raised to ₹1,060 in July 2022, and there is no doubt that the present round of price hike will cripple the budget of common households, he added.

Azeez Moosa, a hotelier in Kochi, said there appeared to be no hope for hoteliers and those operating eateries, especially small units. He added that while vegetable prices appeared to be cooling a little, LPG price had gone up steeply. According to him, the hike in the price of commercial cylinders mean that an average hotelier will have to spend an average ₹700 a day as extra cost. It will eat into the profit leaving no option for the hotelier but to raise the prices of food items, he said.

Shelda Xavier, a homemaker from Kumbalangi, said the household budget would now take a while to be stabilised. The cost of other household necessities are already on the higher side and proving a huge burden on home makers, she added.

As a consumer activist, Mr. Thekkan called upon the Centre to rethink the price hike and provide some relief to the common people. He pointed out that food items served in hotels and restaurants would turn costly as a fallout for which hoteliers could not be blamed. It is up to the government to take a call on the situation, he said.