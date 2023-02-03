LPG conversion kits supplied to fishermen

February 03, 2023 12:45 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - KOCHI

Replacing kerosene, the traditional fuel used in fishing boats, with liquefied petroleum gas can help in greening the Blue Revolution.

IndianOil, which has been at the forefront of efforts to bring a fuel switch in fishing boats, has issued LPG conversion kits to a few fishermen, and “this project could be the stepping stone to a Blue Revolution in Kerala,” said Sanjib Kumar Behera, chief general manager (Kerala State office), IndianOil, here on Thursday.

It is estimated that there are around 34,000 fishing boats, operating off the coast of Kerala deploying outboard engines. If all these vessels shift to LPG from kerosene, savings and reduction in carbon footprint in the fishing sector will be substantial. This is especially so with a nation-wide drive to usher in a Blue Revolution by optimally tapping marine fisheries resources.

A senior IndianOil official, who is closely associated with the fishing boats programme, said the cost of kerosene was too high for fishermen to afford, but switching to LPG would result in great savings for them. It is estimated that fishermen may be able to save up to ₹75,000 per boat a month by shifting to LPG.

Charles George of Matsya Thozhilali Aikya Vedhi, an independent trade union of fishermen in the traditional sector, said 10 boats had been supplied with LPG kits in Alappuzha. The experience has been positive, and more boats should shift to LPG, he said, adding that there were a few issues such as supplies to be addressed to make it a fully working system. He said a similar effort was being initiated in Kochi.

Mr. George said fishermen bought most of the kerosene they require from the open market where it costs ₹125 a litre. Matsyafed, the apex fisheries cooperative, provides a subsidy of ₹25 per litre for a limited quantity, which is not even enough for a day for fishing operations.