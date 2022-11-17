Low wages, high living costs ail trans community members

November 17, 2022 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - KOCHI

Extremely low wages and the general reluctance of society to rent out living spaces to members of the trans community thus leading to their soaring living cost has triggered large-scale attrition of trans persons engaged by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL).

This was one of the major findings of a recent study conducted by the Kerala Institute of Labour and Employment (KILE) on the KMRL experiment of recruiting trans persons. The finding had since been forwarded to the State government.

KMRL had originally recruited 21 trans persons through the Kudumbashree Mission on contract basis. But that number has since plummeted to less than 10 with the number constantly varying.

Sheethal Shyam, a member of Transgender Justice Board, called for a separate shelter for trans persons at least where they are employed. She drew attention to the case of at least two trans persons who had put in five years or more service but are yet to be given confirmation by KMRL. In fact, the duty time of one of them was cut down to reduce her interaction with the public for reasons as yet unknown.

“Trans persons are included in women’s category thus entitling them to lesser pay of women compared to men. This is an anomaly and gender bias considering that women community has the safety and security of families that is denied to the trans community. For instance, while women doing housekeeping jobs in hotels are given a higher pay, their counterparts working with KMRL are given much reduced pay,” said Ms. Shyam. Though the matter was raised with the Kudumbashree a long while ago, it had gone unaddressed.

Ms. Shyam held a training session for the trans community alongside the release of a handbook for the community enlisting their rights, welfare, and health aspects here on Thursday.

The book, Jalakam, brought out by KILE was launched by Speaker A.N. Shamseer. In his inaugural speech, Mr. Shamseer urged the trans community to integrate itself with the mainstream society. He also called upon the community to make use of the various State government projects aimed at their well-being.

Mr. Shamseer said society was more receptive of the community and urged them to shed their inhibitions and come forward.

KILE sources said the handbook would be distributed freely among the community members, and that training sessions would be organised for them. KILE Chairman K.N. Gopinath presided over the function.