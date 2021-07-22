There was very low turnout for driving tests conducted at RTO and Sub-RTO offices in Ernakulam district on Thursday, as the tests resumed after a gap of many months.

As per the plan, it was scheduled to be held in three batches in Ernakulam RTO office and two batches in other offices. A cap of 20 applicants was put for every batch. The tests were slated for 8 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The turnout was very low, although pandemic precautions were in place, MVD officials said. Applicants have to register anew to appear for the tests.

More turnout is expected in the coming days. More batches will be permitted in keeping with the test positivity rate, they said.