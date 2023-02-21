Low-lying cable: two-wheeler rider suffers leg fracture in Kochi

February 21, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KOCHI

In the latest such incident in the city caused by low-lying cables, a lawyer who was riding a two-wheeler suffered a fracture on his left leg due to a cable that was dangling between two posts at a free-left turn at Ravipuram on M.G. Road early on Tuesday morning.

“I was returning home after dropping off my daughter at the railway station when I suddenly saw a black, round cable dangling onto the road at the free-left turn. I swerved my head to avoid it but fell on the road after hitting the cable,” said V.J. Kurian, the lawyer.

He was taken to a private hospital nearby, where the fractured leg was covered with plaster. The Ernakulam South police have registered a case.

“Once the cable owner is identified, I will file a case since it is the owner’s duty to ensure that cables don’t pose safety hazards,” said Mr. Kurian.