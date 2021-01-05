Low-lying areas witness severe flooding during high tide

Situation remains grim in Maradu, Thanthonni Thuruth

Scores of residential areas lying close to the backwaters around Kochi have been affected by flooding following high tide over the last four days. The situation continued to be grim in places such as Thanthonni Thuruth, Maradu, Njarakkal, Kumbalanghi, Kadamakudy and Edavanakkad.

The worst affected areas include Maradu and Thanthonni Thuruth. On the island of Thanthonni Thuruth, around 90% of the 65 houses were flooded on Sunday morning, said V.V. Praveen councillor from Thattazham. He said the situation had not improved on Monday.

Maradu municipality chairman Antony Ashanparambil said the municipal council members visited the low-lying areas that were flooded and a report was being prepared by the Revenue Department.

John Sheri, a Maradu resident, said the flooding of homes had been more severe in low-lying areas over the last three to four days.

Kumbalanghi panchayat president Lija Thomas said dozens of homes had been affected by flooding and that the situation had become worse on Monday. Areas close to the backwaters both on the eastern and western fringes of the village have been affected. The worst hit areas included the eastern side of the Malattu bus stop and near the Pazhangad church, she added.

Njarakkal panchayat president T.T. Francis said areas along the coast of the panchayat had been seriously affected by flooding over the last four days. The situation looked grim even on Monday, he said. A team of officials from the panchayat and council members visited the coastal areas as well as areas in the eastern fringes of the village such as Valiayavattam, Manjanikkad and Cheriyamanjaniikad.

Kadamakudy panchayat president Mary Vincent said several houses lying close to the backwaters in Wards 1 and 13 of the panchayat had been affected. Water had entered the compounds of most houses in the wards, she said and pointed to silt deposit in the backwaters as one of the major reasons for the flooding during high tide.

A. Priyanka, a resident of Thanthonni Thuruth, said flooding had been unprecedented and the situation had remained grim even on Monday.

Mr. Praveen said flooding of houses was a common occurrence on the island but the situation had worsened week. He said he had brought the issue to the attention of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on December 30 and that the Chief Minister had issued instructions to the District Collector to prepare a report. The building of the outer bund has been one of the demands of the islanders. However, no step had been taken so far to prevent the flooding of homes, he said.