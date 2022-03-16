Low-key start for vaccination of 12-14 year-olds

A Health worker administers a dose of Corbevax vaccine to a girl in the age group of 12 to 14 years at the Thripunithura Taluk Hospital on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

March 16, 2022 20:43 IST

The turnout of children between 12 and 14 years for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was low in Ernakulam district on Wednesday.

The Centre had asked States to start administering the Corbevax vaccine to children from March 16. However, the delay in opening registration on the CoWIN portal resulted in a low turnout of children at 13 centres in the district, according to the Health authorities.

They also cited the exam season as a reason for children not visiting the centres to receive the vaccine. Those who turned up at a few centres had to wait, as at least 15 persons had to be present to open the 20-dose vials.

Health officials pointed out that the vaccination programme for children in the age group of 12 to 14 would resume in the district next week. All necessary arrangements will be made to increase the turnout of children at vaccine centres, they said.