Lottery winner in Kochi gets threatening letter again

It demands money to save some property about to be attached

Winning the Onam bumper lottery seems to have brought the autorickshaw driver from Maradu not just a fortune of ₹12 crore but unnecessary attention laced with threats he could very well do without.

For, Jayapalan P.R. has received a second ‘threatening’ letter in quick succession. The letter was handed over to the Maradu police who found the content quite similar to that of the first one.

“It was a coercive one posted from Chelakkara in Thrissur demanding money to save some property about to be attached. We haven’t registered a case but have launched a probe,” Maradu police sources said.

The family had received a similar letter a month ago and had handed it over to the police. While the first letter had a mobile phone number, it proved to be of little use to the police. In the second letter, the sender claimed to be a cop and warned better to comply with the demand.

Jayapalan had won the lottery after much speculation about the winner. He had bought the ticket from an agency near Statue Junction at Thripunithura on September 10.