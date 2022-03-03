Lost mobile phone costs its owner ₹1 lakh

Two migrants arrested for using phone to transfer money from owner’s bank account

A lost mobile phone cost its owner ₹1 lakh after the phone was reportedly used to access his bank account. The Kunnathunadu police arrested two migrant workers in this regard.

The arrested are Ronimia, 20, of Murshidabad in West Bengal and Abdul Kalam, 24, of Tezpur in Assam.

Mathew, a resident of Kizhakkambalam, had lost his mobile near Pallikkara on Monday. He realised it only in the night, and the next morning, he found his bank account poorer by ₹1 lakh.

Subsequently, he petitioned the police who tracked the transfer of money to the account of Ronimia, a workshop labourer. He was detained and interrogated following which the police was led to the other accused, Abdul Kalam, who had got the lost mobile phone.

He had cracked the phone password and transferred the amount from the owner’s bank account. Out of this, ₹70,000 was used by him to buy an iPhone and new clothes, the police said. The rest of the money was intact in Ronimia’s account. The phone was abandoned as soon as the money was transferred. The accused were nabbed when they were about to leave for their homes.

A team led by Assistant Superintendent of Police Anuj Paliwal, Inspector V.T. Shajan, Sub Inspector M.P. Aby, senior civil police officer P.A. Abdul Manaf, civil police officers T.A. Afsal and A.O. Pramod, and homeguard Yakobe made the arrest.