Losses pegged at ₹30.15 crore

The district administration has pegged the damage caused by the cyclone Ockhi in the district at ₹30.15 crore.

A report in this regard was handed over to the Central team by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla. Ten houses and six huts were completely destroyed in the natural calamity.

As per the district administration’s assessment, ₹23.76 crore will be needed to pay compensation to people whose houses were either completely destroyed or damaged.

Two deaths were reported from the district while 40 suffered injuries. Five dead bodies brought from the sea to Kochi were yet to be identified. Thirty-two persons were missing, out of which 30 were from Tamil Nadu and two were Assam residents.

Agriculture loss has been pegged at ₹31.40 lakh whereas fishing and allied sectors suffered a loss to the tune of ₹3.68 crore. Damage to 132 fishing boats alone accounted for ₹3.27 crore whereas damage to fishing nets was pegged at ₹27 lakh.

Around 10 kilometres of PWD road along the coastal area sustained damage. About 12.50 lakh had been spent to revive 25 wells damaged by saline water intrusion and another ₹9 lakh to restore panchayat roads. Free ration worth ₹88 lakh was given to affected families whereas ₹4.40 lakh was spent for repairing bathrooms and removal of waste.

₹86 crore needed

The report said that ₹86 crore would be needed for constructing seawall and geo-textile tube to prevent sea erosion along the coastal stretch between Munambam and Chellanam, out of which Chellanam accounted for ₹51.34 crore and Vypeen ₹34.6 crore.

Geo-textile tube has been recommended along Velankanni Church, Companyppady, Cheriyakadavu, and Vachaakkal areas at Chellanam while geo-textile bags have been recommended at a length of 110 metres along Puthenthodu fishing gap. Seawall has been recommended at Kandakkadavu and other areas of Chellanam panchayat.

The report also recommends seawall conservation and construction of seawalls in areas vulnerable to sea erosion at Vypeen.