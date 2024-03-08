Loss of natural ecosystems triggering human-wildlife conflicts: C.K. Janu

March 08, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

Adivasi leader C.K Janu on March 8 (Friday) said the loss of natural food sources had prompted wild animals to look out for alternative sources, resulting in increasing incidents of human-wildlife conflict.

The change in the ecosystem of forests had reduced the availability of natural food sources, and animals are moving towards areas inhabited by humans in search of food, she said at a discussion on ‘Human-wildlife conflict in Wayanad’ as part of the literature fest at Sacred Heart College, Thevara.

Ms. Janu said the increased human interference in forests and other natural resources had also impacted the natural environment. On the loss of lives in wild animal attacks, she said such cases had also occurred in areas inhabited by Adivasis. But they had not received the social attention as needed owing to their marginal status, she added.

The fest is organised by the Department of Journalism at Sacred Heart College and Wow Kochi, a media start-up set up by former students of the department. Discussions on various literary topics were held as part of the event.