Lorry with abattoir waste booked in Kochi

A lorry transporting abattoir waste swarming with worms was found parked near the Kalamassery dumping yard on Thursday around 6 a.m.

The vehicle was noticed by workers at the dumping yard after they experienced a nauseating smell. Moreover, there was a blood-stained liquid on the road, and many two-wheeler riders had a fall skidding on the liquid.

Kalamassery municipal councillors and the police reached the scene after being alerted by the workers. Shortly thereafter, the road was cleaned by pumping water with the help of fire and rescue services personnel.

The load from Thiruvananthapuram was being taken to a bone processing factory at Edayar on Wednesday night. However, the driver reportedly lost the way and went to sleep after parking the vehicle near the dumping yard.

The Kalamassery police have registered a case against the driver, Ajeesh, 30, of Thiruvananthapuram under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code for polluting water sources and road.