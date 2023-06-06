ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry driver in custody for obstructing actor’s car

June 06, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A tanker lorry driver was taken into custody by the Kalamassery police on charge of rash driving and blocking actor Suresh Gopi’s car along the national highway on Tuesday around 1 a.m.

The arrested is Bharath S., 29, of Tamil Nadu. He was reportedly found to be driving under the influence of alcohol.

Mr. Gopi was on his way to Thrissur from Kakkanad after paying homage to actor Kollam Sudhi who died in a road accident on Monday. The tanker lorry had been in front of Mr. Gopi’s car from Toshiba Junction at Kalamassery. Though the car driver put on blinkers and tried to overtake the lorry several times, the lorry driver allegedly did not allow it by driving dangerously in a zigzag manner.

Subsequently, Mr. Gopi contacted the police control room, and the lorry was stopped at Angamaly. The driver and the lorry were taken into custody.

The police have since then booked the lorry driver with Section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 185 (drunk driving) of the Motor Vehicles Act. Later, the vehicle was handed over to the court.

