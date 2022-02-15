Lorry cleaner trapped in cabin in accident
KOCHI
A mini lorry rammed a metro pillar on the national highway at Pulinchodu near Aluva, trapping its cleaner in the cabin for about two hours in the early morning hours of Tuesday.
It took concerted efforts by the police, Fire and Rescue Services and local people to get the cleaner, a resident of Tamil Nadu, freed from the vehicle cabin. He was rushed to a hospital nearby. The driver escaped unhurt.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.