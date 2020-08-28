Lorry carrying ammunition rams bridge’s wall

A lorry carrying ammunition meant for Army Ordinance Depot, Jabalpur, crashed into the barrier wall of the 2-km-long Kundannoor bridge on Wednesday midnight, following collision with a car.

The police informed the Fire and Rescue Services personnel, since the consignment was ammunition and a little beyond the lorry’s driver cabin was protruding above the waterbody, beyond the bridge’s barrier wall. The accident disrupted movement of vehicles for about an hour, police sources said. The Maradu police have registered a case for rash and negligent driving, under Section 279 of IPC against the driver.

The ammunition arrived in Kochi, and was being transported to Jabalpur, Naval sources said. The PWD (NH wing) is expected to restore the broken portion of the barrier.