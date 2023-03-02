Loose cable leaves another bike rider injured in Kochi

March 02, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - KOCHI

In yet another incident, a loose cable trapped a motorcycle throwing the rider off, leaving him with an injured eye and leg in the early hours of Thursday.

The injured is Murukaraj, 42, from Tamil Nadu and living at Chalikkavattom. The incident took place at Alinchuvadu Junction around 1.45 a.m. A snacks seller, he was returning from Kakkanad when he met with the accident.

“I initially had no idea how it happened. I was really scared. Later, I realised that the motorcycle had got entangled in the cable lying by the roadside as a result of which I lost control and fell,” said Murukaraj.

He was rushed to a nearby private hospital by people in the neighbourhood. He was discharged later in the day.

Low-hanging and carelessly drawn cables have been causing accidents of late. This was the seventh such incident in the city and suburbs in the last two months.

Last month, a lawyer was caught in a cable and thrown off the motorcycle at Ravipuram leaving him with a fractured leg, while a 11-year-old boy was hurled off his cycle at Mundamveli after he got trapped in a cable just hours later on the same day. He was left with a deep wound on his neck.