Lookout notice against abduction case accused

The Ernakulam Rural police have issued a lookout notice against the accused in a case registered in connection with the alleged abduction and assault of a man.

The police are on the lookout for Saneesh, 46, of Malappuram, Saji, 45, of Thalayolaparambu, Anoop aka Pothu Kuttan, 36, of Maravanthuruth, Arjun Mohan, 25, of Vaikom, and Ratheesh, 38, of Kottayam.

The incident took place on May 7. A person, originally from Kozhikode and now settled in Valakom, was allegedly abducted from Kaloor and assaulted in a hotel at Vaikom. The next day, the accused forcibly entered the victim’s rented house and took away articles, which were given for rent for a film shoot. The articles were reportedly worth ₹1 crore. The accused allegedly attacked a family member of the victim too.

The police are on the hunt for the absconding accused.