Lookout circular against drug case accused

The case pertains to drug seizure from an apartment at Thrikkakara in Kochi in August

The Excise Crime Branch has issued a lookout circular for an absconding accused in the case related to the seizure of a huge cache of drug in excess of 1 kg from an apartment at Thrikkakara in August.

The drug, which was initially suspected to be MDMA, a premium variety, was later confirmed to be Methamphetamine after a chemical analysis at the Regional Chemical Examiner’s Laboratory at Kakkanad.

The circular has been issued in the name of one Hilal, a resident of Kozhikode, who is suspected to have fled to the UAE. He is a relative of the prime accused, and his alleged link to the case was unearthed on examining the bank transactions of the accused, by which time he had left the country.

He is charged with playing middleman in drug dealings and funding them.

The Excise Crime Branch is also planning to issue a similar lookout circular against another accused, Sharukh Sahal. Steps are under way for the purpose.

The case has 21 accused, of whom all except two had been arrested.