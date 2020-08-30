Long wait ends for Liberian mother and son stuck in Kochi hospital

They were treated to a traditional Onasadya on Uthradam day

Liberians Jenneh Paye and her son Jin, who have been staying at Lisie Hospital in the city after Jin’s cardiac surgery in March, had a sumptuous Onasadya on Sunday.

The 26-year-old mother and her son have been staying in the hospital for the last six months after the surgery and recovery. Their return to Liberia was originally scheduled on April 2, but the COVID-19 lockdown forced them to defer their travel plans.

The child was admitted to the hospital on March 2. The mother and child are being supported by the hospital management with help from the Liberian consulate in New Delhi and a few donors.

Hardly had the mother and son finished their delicious sadya than they received a message from Ms. Paye’s husband Peter telling them to get ready to fly back home on September 6 through Mumbai, said a press release from the hospital.