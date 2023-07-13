Long-term youth enlistment in waste management envisaged

July 13, 2023 06:32 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

In hindsight, the devastating fortnight-long fire at the Kochi Corporation’s solid waste treatment plant at Brahmapuram seems to have served as a blessing in disguise in educating youngsters and enlisting them in effective waste management.

In less than four months since the fire, 16 youth-oriented training programmes reaching out to nearly 1,000 student volunteers from across 23 colleges have been held, while even more youngsters covered around 15,000 households in door-to-door awareness programmes on waste segregation and management.

“The focus of the training programmes was waste segregation, which was nearly non-existent within the Corporation limits, the different scientific treatment methods for biodegradable, non-biodegradable and other waste, the various devices available for treatment at source, and the role of Haritha Karma Sena in waste collection. The idea was to mobilise youth and enlist them in taking the message of proper waste segregation and management to the public,” said Suhana R.H., youth coordinator, Project Management Unit (PMU), Kochi Corporation.

The PMU was an ad hoc platform for extending technical support to the Corporation along with organising information, education, and communication (IEC) programmes in waste management. The unit comprised representatives of the Suchitwa Mission, Nava Kerala Mission, Kudumbashree, Cochin Smart Mission Limited, and the Kerala Solid Waste Management Programme.

Apart from students, young volunteers from various organisations were mobilised as the PMU gradually shifted from door-to-door campaign to other activities such as beautification and community clean-up initiatives. “Areas that were previously unauthorised dumping spaces were cleaned up and converted into gardens with community participation. Youngsters also enthusiastically participated in painting waste collecting containers and cleaning up of beaches. Thanks to effective communication, schools and colleges are also approaching for setting up waste management system. Youngsters are actively participating in propagating the Corporation’s My Kochi app for waste management,” said Ms. Suhana, who is originally a project assistant in capacity building with the Suchitwa Mission from the Kerala Institute of Local Administration. She was part of the team assigned to the PMU in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire.

S. Ranjini, district coordinator of Nava Kerala Mission, said while the PMU might be dismantled after a while, the IEC programmes with the participation of young volunteers would continue. “We are building a database of active volunteers for the purpose since there is a need for sustained messaging on the issue of waste management. The participation of youngsters remains critical in efficient waste management,” she added.

