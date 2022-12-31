Long-term wages agreement a reason to celebrate for FACT employees, says CMD

December 31, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The settlement of the long-term wages agreement and the proposed signing of the conciliatory settlement on January 4 are reasons to celebrate for employees, FACT chairman and managing director (CMD) Kishor Rungta has said.

Speaking to The Hindu on Saturday, he said the pay revision had been substantial. The revised wages have been disbursed along with the salaries for the month of December, Mr. Rungta said.

The company management and trade union representatives, who have been demanding revision of wages and a long-term agreement, will sign the final conciliatory papers on January 4. The long-term wages agreement was signed on December 26.

As per the new agreement, the company staff will see a hike in their basic salaries as well as dearness allowance. According to the management, the employees will get hike in basic salaries ranging between ₹8,850 and ₹17,000 according to their grades. There will also be a rise in house rent allowance.

The revised wages and salaries will be paid with retrospective effect from April 1, 2022 as per the Union government’s approval. The revision of wages and salaries comes as the company has operated in profit for the past four years. Public sector units in profit for three years continuously can revise employees’ wages, according to the new norms for companies.

FACT will see an extra outgo of ₹27 crore on account of the revised wages. Mr. Rungta said despite the odds and setbacks suffered by the company during the pandemic, FACT is expected to achieve a record sales turnover of around ₹6,000 crore during the current financial year. “We expect to keep up the momentum in the coming year too,” he said.

Meanwhile, FACT Workers Organisation (independent union) has not signed the long-term wages agreement. Its secretary general George Thomas said FACT employees had not received all the benefits as paid to their counterparts in other PSUs. The long-term wages agreement has thus been signed by seven of the eight trade unions under the umbrella FACT Samyukta Samara Samithi, which had vociferously demanded long-term wages settlement.