Long-term Periyar rejuvenation plans in limbo

Govt. yet to sanction financial aid for eight projects under action plan

The key long-term measures proposed as part of the Periyar rejuvenation plan are pending for allocation of funds and lack of proper project deadlines, according to an analysis of action taken by the authorities.

The gaps in the projects mentioned on paper and the action taken are evident, especially along the Aluva-Kalamassery-Edayar stretch of the river. The Periyar River Action Plan proposed by the State government had included eight long-term projects.

The plan envisaged installation of modern abattoirs, including poultry and meat rendering plants, faecal sludge treatment plants for septage treatment at least at the block level, construction of walkway, ring roads near the river bank, and fencing of the river along the banks to prevent waste dumping. The other proposals include beautification of river stretches, collection and disposal of domestic hazardous waste, electronic waste, and biomedical waste.

Quoting the progress report of the river action plan prepared by the State-Level River Rejuvenation Committee, the Department of Industries informed the Kalamassery Municipality that land was not available for setting up a modern abattoir on the industrial estate at Edayar. On the Aluva stretch, the report said the municipal authorities had sought assistance from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board to purchase machinery and other equipment for the modern abattoir.

Though mentioned as a long-term project, there has been no progress yet on the setting up faecal sludge treatment plants at the block-level to check discharge of untreated sewage into the river.

On the long-term measure of constructing walkways and ring roads near the river banks for better pollution watch, the Irrigation department has submitted a preliminary estimate of ₹12 lakh towards the construction of a surveillance road and dyke wall along the banks of the river in the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt.

The government is yet to grant financial sanction for the initial estimate. Besides, work on fencing of river banks and beautification along the Edamula stretch is also pending. According to the authorities, these projects have been included in the canal rejuvenation project undertaken by Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) under the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS).