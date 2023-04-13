Long dry period spells trouble for pineapple farmers in Kerala

April 13, 2023 01:46 am | Updated 01:46 am IST - KOCHI

Pineapple farmers are a troubled lot despite the price of the fruit touching record levels.

The long dry spell over the State does not augur well for the crop in the long term. Such a persisting season without rains is one of the longest in recent memory, and it will affect productivity in the long term, said veteran pineapple farmer Baby John.

A scientist engaged in research in the area said the plants were now being sustained through irrigation wherever it could be done. Watering the plants even twice a week does not appear to be of great help. Plants, especially in the growing stage, will be the worst for the dry weather, said scientists pointing to the prevailing high heat index.

Expectations of even distribution of summer rains have been defied. The India Meteorological department (IMD) data for the period between March 1 and 12 April showed that most parts of the State did not get the usual quota of rains. The State has seen an overall deficiency of 28%, while districts such as Alappuzha, Kannur, Ernakulam, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, and Thrissur have shown massive deficits. Pathanamthitta and Wayanad have been exceptions receiving excess rains, while Kollam, Idukki, and Kottayam are at near normal levels.

Meanwhile, the dry spell is forcing farmers to quit pineapple farming, mostly in the northern districts, where rainfall has dropped precipitously. The percentage of departure in Kannur is minus 100, while in Kasaragod it is minus 92. The situation is similar in Kozhikode and Malappuram.

There can be up to 20% drop in area and production, said Mr. John, pointing to farmers giving up due to the weather conditions. The total acreage under the crop may have come down from around 45,000 acres to 36,000 acres, he added. While areas are being abandoned in the north, there is poor land availability in the southern districts.

With a drop in production, the price of the fruit has gone up. The price of the best quality ripe fruit in the local market was ₹48 a kg on Wednesday. It can go up to ₹50 a kg without any hindrance in the coming days. At the same time, the demand in upcountry markets such as Mumbai has seen the price of the fruit going up to ₹1,300 a dozen, seen as a record.