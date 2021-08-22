London-bound flight delayed due to technical snags

KOCHI

22 August 2021 21:30 IST

It will depart on Monday morning

The London-bound Air India Dreamliner flight AI 149 from the Cochin International Airport, scheduled to take off at 1.20 p.m. on Sunday, will depart only on Monday morning owing to technical snags. Around 220 passengers staged a protest against the delay even as they were shifted to a hotel near the airport. Airport sources said the technical problem was being attended to.

The airport received its first direct flight from London in a year-and-a-half early last week as Air India Dreamliner AI-150 touched down here with 221 passengers. The first direct flight to London after the COVID-19 outbreak took off on Wednesday. Seeing a positive response to the service, Air India has slated three direct London flights from August 22. The flights operate on Sundays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

