LokOS mobile app to record details of Kudumbashree groups

Minister launches three-day national-level workshop in Kochi

The Hindu Bureau KOCHI
October 17, 2022 20:28 IST

The Kudumbashree Mission will take up more challenges in the future and has set a great example for the world in women empowerment, Local Self-Government Minister M.B. Rajesh has said. He was speaking on Monday at the launch of a three-day national-level workshop on LokOS mobile application, which will serve to record and register details of neighbourhood groups, and community and area development societies in rural areas.

A communication from the Public Relations Department said here on Monday that the new mobile app had been designed and developed under the aegis of the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

The LokOS app is being readied with the National Rural Livelihood Mission in view. It will be deployed in seven States, including Kerala, where selected blocks will be part of the first phase of the project. NRLM officials and Kudumbashree resource persons will attend a three-day session on the new app between October 17 and 20.

All neighbourhood group office-bearers will be trained to use the app within two years. The training will be carried out with the help of resource persons. 

The deployment of the app on a pilot basis will be held in the Mullassery block in Thrissur district. The blocks in other districts would witness deployment in the current financial year, the communication added. 

Neighbourhood groups, their members, and area and community development societies will have their profiles in one section of the app. The second phase will be related to financial dealings. A total of 52 resource persons had been selected across the State to make entries, the communication said.

