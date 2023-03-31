Lok Ayukta order may pose fresh legal challenge, petition has to be argued afresh before the full Bench

March 31, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - KOCHI

The charges of corruption and nepotism raised against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his former Cabinet colleagues on the use of the Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) will have to be raised afresh before the larger bench of Kerala Lok Ayukta as the anti-corruption watchdog was split on its views in the case.

The Bench consisting of Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid had on Friday decided to place the matter before a full Bench with Lok Ayukta and two Upa Lok Ayuktas on board. This was following the difference of opinion between the two on the question whether the decisions of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues could be investigated under the provisions of the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act.

The plaintiff and the respondents will be provided opportunities to present their arguments before the three-member panel though they may not have to submit evidence afresh as it was placed before the forum earlier. The Bench would then decide the case on merit, said forum sources.

However, the silence of the panel members on their points of disagreement in the case may lead to fresh litigation, said a former Upa Lok Ayukta on condition of anonymity.

A writ petition can be moved against Lok Ayukta for its failure to record its areas of disagreement in the order issued on Friday. The two members shall write separate orders recording their findings and judicial reasoning in the case as they held different views on the issue.

They shall also elaborate on areas of disagreement in their separate orders. The parties to the litigation, especially the petitioner, have the right to know the findings of the bench, he said.

Also, the question of whether an adverse decision of the Lok Ayukta would be binding on the present Chief Minister for an act allegedly committed by him during his previous term in office may come up. Section 14 (2) (1) of the Act says that the Chief Minister or a Minister shall resign his office in the event of the complaint involving them being substantiated. None of the Ministers in the previous government except Pinarayi Vijayan are in the present government, he pointed out.