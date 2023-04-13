Lok Ayukta has no power to probe selection of candidates for elections: HC

April 13, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has held that the Lok Ayukta cannot investigate matters relating to selection of candidates by political parties for contesting elections.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice S. Manikumar and Justice Murali Purushothaman made the ruling recently while allowing a petition filed by CPI leader Pannian Ravindran challenging the Lok Ayukta order holding that the complaint seeking a probe into the selection of Bennet P. Abraham as Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections was maintainable. The complainant, Shamnad A., alleged that Mr. Abraham was selected on receiving illegal gratification by party leaders..

The Bench observed that the selection of candidates was an internal affair of the political party and the party selected its candidates as per its constitution, political principles, policies, winnability, etc. “Once the candidate is set up by the political party, then, on the date of poll, the public exercise their electoral right for any of the candidates in the fray. Therefore, we are unable to subscribe to the view of the Lok Ayukta that selection of candidate by a political party is a matter in which the public or the community at large has an interest,” the court observed.

When the petition came up for hearing, Ranjith Thampan, senior counsel for the petitioner, contended that allegations levelled by the complainant against the CPI State leaders would not amount to maladministration and the complaint in respect of selection of candidate for election to the parliamentary constituency was not maintainable.

When a political party selects a candidate for election, such selection of candidate cannot be construed as ‘action’ taken or purporting to be taken by the office-bearers of the political party in exercise of any administrative functions. Therefore, the Lok Ayukta cannot investigate matters relating to the selection of candidates by a political party, the counsel argued.