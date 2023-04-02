Lok Ayukta case against Kerala CM likely to come up during third week of April

April 02, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

The Lok Ayukta case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on allegations of nepotism and favouritism may come up before the full Bench during the third week of April.

The proceedings in the case may not be further delayed as no fresh investigation needs to be carried out. The pleadings of the parties and relevant documents are on record. The counsels for the parties need to argue their case before a full Bench. The case will be considered on a date convenient for the members of the Bench, indicated Lok Ayukta sources.

The decision of Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid to refer the case to a full Bench had stirred up controversy. The reference, which came nearly one year after the panel considered the case, had invited the wrath of the Opposition parties and stirred up a debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The difference of opinion between the Lok Ayukta and the Upa Lok Ayukta on the question whether the decisions of the Chief Minister and his Cabinet colleagues could be investigated had warranted the reference. The two judges, who chose to record that there was a difference of opinion among them, decided not to publicise the individual stance taken by them to avoid any possible allegation of bias during the argument stage in future.

Referring to the reported delay of a year in passing the order, Lok Ayukta sources said the preparation of the report on complaints involving contentious issues may take time and no time limit could be fixed for it. A host of factors, including the proposed amendments to the Act and ordinance, had created an air of uncertainty over the jurisdiction of the agency, which also influenced the process, sources said.