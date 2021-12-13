Lok Adalat settles over 80,000 cases on a single day

KOCHI

13 December 2021 21:40 IST

₹111 crore awarded as compensation to road accident victims

Over 80,000 cases were settled during the one-day Lok Adalat organised by the Kerala State Legal Services Authority in the State on December 11.

Over ₹111 crore was awarded as compensation to victims of road accidents in 4,007 claims.

The highest number of cases considered on the day pertained to compoundable offences, including those booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Act. Of the 12,121 cases in the category, as many as 6,460 were settled. Compoundable offences saw ₹79.92 lakh being collected as compounding fee, said K.T. Nizar Ahamad, member secretary of the authority.

The State government received ₹6.43 crore on the day in terms of fine charged during a special drive to settle 62,726 petty cases.

Pre-litigation cases numbering 6,860, and 11,109 pending cases involving a total value of ₹370 crore were settled. As many as 89 land acquisition cases pending in various district courts and the High Court were settled, and an amount of ₹67.09 crore was disbursed.

Besides clearing the backlog of cases in courts, the adalat offered speedy justice to parties involved, said Mr. Ahamad. The next sitting will be held on March 12, 2022, he informed.