ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Adalat in Ernakulam settles 23,941 cases

December 12, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 23,941 cases, including 610 pertaining to nationalised banks, were disposed of at the National Lok Adalat held at various court centres in Ernakulam recently.

The settlement arrived at in bank cases helped realise an amount of ₹5.33 crore. An amount of ₹15.35 crore was awarded as compensation in settlements arrived at in 538 motor accident cases. The disposal of 21,653 petty cases helped realise an amount of ₹2.08 crore, according to an official communication.

The adalat is held at regular intervals on the instructions of the National Legal Services Authority to ensure speedy justice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Honey M. Varghese, Ernakulam Principal District and Sessions Judge and Chairperson of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA); N. Renjith Krishnan, secretary of DLSA and sub judge; and M.N. Ganesh, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, led the adalat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US